Deaths in Kildare - January 18, 2018

Kathy Casey Byrne – Ardagh, Limerick / Naas

January 16, 2018. Aged 29, peacefully after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Noel (Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo), her broken-hearted family; parents Pat and Daphne, sisters Melanie and Vanessa, brother Conor, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Joan, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many, many friends. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West from 5pm to 7.30pm on Friday January 19. Arriving at St. Molua’s Church Ardagh on Saturday January 20 for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony. Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Cancer Society. May Kathy’s adventurous spirit be an inspiration to us all and may she Rest in Peace. I bhFlaitheas an nAingeal go raibh sí.

William (Ray) Donnelly – Maynooth Park, Maynooth / Kinnegad, Westmeath

Donnelly, William (Ray), Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, January 15 2018, peacefully at his home, beloved husband of the late Mairėad, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Eva & Noelle, son Colman, son-in-law Steve, granddaughter Caithi, grandson Oisín, sister Joyce, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday January 19 from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday January 20 at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Clonard Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

Baby Saoirse Katie Flanagan – Cullentraghbane, Laragh, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Kill

Baby Saoirse Katie Flanagan, January 17, 2017, born December 29 2017. Precious daughter of Michelle and Seamus. While our time with Saoirse Katie was short she has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. She will be missed but never forgotten by her heartbroken parents Michelle and Seamus, grandparents John and Anne Blanchfield, Kill, Co. Kildare, Jim and Angela Flanagan, Cornanure, Broomfield, Castleblayney, godparents Tracey Kenny and Padraig Flanagan, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a wide circle of family and friends. Mass of the Angels on Friday, January 19, in St. Mary’s Church, Lisdoonan at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Rotunda Hospital Dublin c/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. "House Strictly Private by Request”

Francis Edward Hyland – Brocky, Boghall, Nurney

January 17 2018, Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Edward ,John ,Cillian, and Niamh. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law, Siobhán, grandchildren, Adam, Amy-Rose, Mary and Claire, brother Nicholas, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday January 18 from 5pm, rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday January 19 at 11:00am in the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney. Interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary McQuaid (née Swaine) – Castlebyrne Park, Blackrock, Dublin / Ballitore

January 16 2018 (peacefully) after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff in I.C.U. at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park surrounded by her loving family. Mary; dearly beloved wife and sweetheart of Tom, much loved mother of Tommy, Mary, Michael, Paddy and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Arno and Jason, daughters-in-law Josie, Tracey and Elaine, grandchildren Joseph, Emma, Stephen, Glen, Sarah, Robert, Amy, Dylan, Cillian and Chloe, great-grandchildren, brother Lar, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, niecs, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Friday January 19 from 2pm until 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning January 20 to the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery.

David Morgan – Melitta Road, Kildare Town

January 17 2018. Removal Thursday, January 18 at 10.30am, from McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town, arriving at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Catherine (Cathy) Sheridan (née Swords) – Rathcurragh, Green Road, The Curragh

January 17 2018. Peacefully at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Athy surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving sons Brian and Pat, daughter Elaine, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 5pm on Thursday January 18 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning January 19 at 9:30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincents Hospital Athy. Donations box in church.