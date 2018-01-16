Deaths in Kildare - January 16, 2018

Elizabeth (lil) Binions (née Abraham) – 1163 Drogheda Street, Monasterevin

Sunday January 14, 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home Kildare. Loving wife of the late Fred and dear sister of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving family Florrie, Henry, Ivan, Mervyn and Victor, brother Ricahrd (Ardavagga, Shinrone, Co. Offaly) sisters Kay and Betty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, staff and residents of Ashley Lodge, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday (January 16) from 4pm with removal at 6.20pm arriving St. John's Church, Monasterevin at 7pm. Service on Wednesday (January 17) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Family Flowers only Please. Donations if Desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland

Angela Doyle (née Kenny) – Leixlip / Glen-of- Imaal, Wicklow

January 14 2018, suddenly at her home. Dearly beloved wife of Peter, sister-in-law of the recently deceased Josie; deeply regretted by her brothers Damian, Declan & Fergus, sisters Gemma & Therese, sisters-in-law Mary, Marian & Teresa, brothers-in-law Declan Hearne, John Gorry & Jim Doyle, Goddaughters Denise, Maeve and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm to 10pm Tuesday evening (January 16) with prayers at 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning (January 17) to arrive at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donard Cemetery, Co. Wicklow at approximately 1.30pm. House private Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Fr. Willie Walsh Mission Appeal, c/o The Kiltegan Fathers, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, donation box in church.

Cathy Forde (née O’Neill) – Portrane, Dublin / Celbridge

January 14, 2018, (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved daughter of Pat and the late Betty (O'Neill) and sister of the late Síofra; sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, adored son Óisin, father Pat, siblings Padraic, Blathnaid, Sinead, Fergal, Eoghan and Darac, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunty Kathleen (AK), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (January 17) evening from 4 p.m. with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate arriving for 6 p.m. Funeral after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday (January 18) morning to Donabate Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Joseph (Joe) Herbert – Sallins

January14th 2018, peacefully at St Luke's Hospice, after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Tuesday (January 16) from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday (January 17) at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins, for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Luke’s Hospice.

Noel Kerrigan – Clonkeeran, Carbury

January 14 2017, Suddenly and peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, at Connolly Hospital, husband of the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Anna, Noel (Jnr), Declan, Nuala, Claire, Tony and David, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (January 16) from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday (January 17) at 1pm to St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge, Enfield arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery.

Michael Anthony Tucker – Mount Carmel, Newbridge

January 14, 2017. Sadly missed by his son Cody and his mother Aoife, parents Eddie and Helen, brothers Paul, Eamonn and Patrick, sisters-in-law Anna, Bebhinn and Christina, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Wednesday (January 17) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (January 18) at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private please.