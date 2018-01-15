Deaths in Kildare - January 15, 2018

James (Jimmy) Aspell – Avondale Drive, Kilcullen

January 14 2018. Peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family; Mairead, son Neil, daughters Leah, Michelle and Lisa, sisters Judy, Molly and Sue, brothers-in-law Johnny and Des, his friend Evelyn, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Osh, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4.00-8.00pm on Monday, January 15 with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning, January 16 at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Elizabeth (lil) Binions (née Abraham) – 1163 Drogheda Street, Monasterevin

January 14 2018, Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home Kildare. Loving wife of the late Fred and dear sister of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving family Florrie, Henry, Ivan, Mervyn and Victor, brother Ricahrd (Ardavagga, Shinrone, Co. Offaly) sisters Kay, Flo and Betty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, staff and residents of Ashley Lodge, relatives, neighbours and friends. Flowers only Please. Donations if Desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick (Pad) Ennis – High Meadow, Guidenstown

January 13 2018, peacefully at his home Patrick (Pad) in his 101st year. Beloved husband of Maura and father of Marian (Rhatigan), Angela (Connolly), Paul, Anne (Caslin) and Declan. Deeply regretted by his family, sons in law Pat, Kevin and John, daughters in law Cathy and Elaine, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces nephews, sisters in law Phyllis and Anice, brother in law Tom, carers, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at this home Monday (January 15) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal Tuesday morning, January 16 to the Carmelite Friary, Kildare for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Monica Fitzgerald (née Birchall) – Firmount West, Clane

January 13 2018, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Andy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Fiona & Dolores, son Nicholas, daughter in law Karen, sons in law, Donal & Denis, grandchildren, extended family & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Monday January 15 from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday January 16 at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane.

Noel Kerrigan – Clonkeeran, Carbury

January 14 2018, Suddenly and peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, at Connolly Hospital, husband of the late Kathleen, deeply regretted by his loving family Anna, Noel (jnr), Declan, Nuala, Claire, Tony and David, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bridget Ryan (née Corcoran) – Two Mile House, Naas / Templederry, Tipperary

January 13 2018, In her 104th year at her daughter Ita's home in Dunshane, Naas. Wife of the late John (Loughane, Templederry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ina (Martin) and Ita (Goff), sons P.J. and Fr. John, son-in-law Harry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ita's home on Monday, January 15 from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16 at 10.30am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas and from there to Killinaive Cemetery, Templederry arriving for burial at approximately 2pm.