10 Aug 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Charming country cottage to go under hammer for bargain price tag

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Aug 2022 12:41 PM

Phelans Cottage with an address at Kilkeany, Ballymacarbry in the sunny South East is going under the hammer this August 18 at the unbelievably low starting price of €65,000.

The three bed one bath detached house is nestled in the countryside surrounded by nature locates in a very scenic and idyllic setting for country life situated approximateky 5km south east of Ballymacarbry village, approx. 21km south of Clonmel town and approx. 7km north of Dungarvan town in the north of County Waterford.

The property comprises of a single storey country style house which has undergone some renovations which are incomplete such as the bathroom, en-suite and entrance porch.

The house is situated on circa 1 acre site enclosed by natural boundaries on 3 sides with a minor country road forming the entire southern boundary.

The area surrounding the property is agricultural and mountainous in character.

Accommodation

  • Kitchen: 2.90m x 2.23m - Gas cooker, plumbed for washing machine, tiled floor
  • Sitting Room: 4.27m x 2.90m - Traditional style fireplace, vaulted panelled ceiling
  • Bedroom 1: 2.80m x 2.68m Bedroom 2: 3.29m x 2.80m Bedroom 3: 4.27m x 2.19m
  • Bathroom: 2.44m x 2.19m

Auction Date & Time: Thu, August 18 commencing at 1pm and concluding at 2pm

For more information please visit daft.ie  

