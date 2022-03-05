Kildare Property Watch: Renovation project in rural Kilkea setting for €130,000

A derelict two-beroom cottage in Kilkea will bep ut under the virtual hammer in an online auction later this month.

The Sycamores, at Ballynamony, Kilkea, is situated on c 1.38 acres and comes with outbuildings. The property is disused and has been unoccupied for several years — however, according to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, it offers the scope for a complete renovation or replacement project.

The property is located close to Kilkea (2km), Castledermot (5km), Athy (11km), Carlow (16km) and the M9 Motorway Exit 3 (8km).

The property is in need of complete refurbishment

The property presents a unique opportunity to acquire a renovation project in a great location. Set on a private C. 1.38 acre site in a quiet rural setting, enclosed by trees and hedges, the property extends to circa c 36.24 sq m (c 390 sq ft).

The cottage hasn’t been occupied in a number of years and is in poor condition, but there would be scope to extend the existing cottage or build a replacement home subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions. Accommodation in the cottage briefly comprises a porch, a kitchen/dining/sitting room, two berooms and a shower room.

The derelict property is located on a lovely, rural site

The property is for sale by online auction on Thursday, March 31, at 3pm using the Offr.io platform. Jordans are quoting €130,000 and additional information is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.