05 Feb 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Spacious family living on the edge of the Curragh plains

No 14 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge: The property is convenient to town and countryside

No 14 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge

05 Feb 2022 6:57 PM

A spacious four-bedroom family home at number 14 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge, has come on the market with Coonan Property, with a guide price of €375,000.

According to the selling agent, this is an excellent family home where countryside meets the convenience of town living. 

The spacious accommodation in the property comprises an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest wc, four bedrooms, en-suite, a family bathroom and the coveted second sitting/playroom. 

Built in 2005 this residence boasts a C1 BER rating. The garden’s excellent aspect offer sun filled evenings to be enjoyed on the patio and decking area overlooking the lawn.

In addition to a generous sized garden one can take full advantage of the covered side entrance for additional storage.    

The mature development offers a mixture of residences alongside a small self-sufficient retail centre for the immediate neighbourhood, a including Centra convenience store, pharmacy and hairdressers.

The kitchen in the property at 14 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge

Located just off the Green Road commuters will enjoy ease of access to the M7 motorway avoiding town traffic bottlenecks.  Regular commuter rail services are also an option to Dublin and major routes. 

According to Coonans, this property captures all the modern conveniences a family require along with countryside walks for quality family time. 

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €375,000.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email: jillw@coonan.com.4

The living room at the property

Local News

