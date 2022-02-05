Search

05 Feb 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Sunny bungalow in sought-after Newbridge estate

Number 25 Moore Avenue: Detached four-bedroom home is on the market for €420,000

Kildare Property Watch: Sunny bungalow in sought-after Newbridge estate

No 25 Moore Avenue, Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Feb 2022 6:41 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A four-bedroom bungalow in an established Newbridge estate is on the market with Jordan Town and Country.

Number 25 Moore Avenue has an asking price of €420,000.

The detached, 1,507 sq ft home has a south-facing rear garden and cobble-loc driveway plus gated side access. It overlooks a green area and is located towards the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Moore Avenue is a small residential development of 29 houses in an excellent, sought after location adjacent to Tesco, only a short stroll from the Main Street.

It is finished to a very high standard throughout with features including quartz worktops, a recently refurbished bathroom and a sunroom extension.

The property's living room

The property benefits from oil-fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows.

Accommodation in the property comprises a porch, entrance hall, sitting room with feature fireplace, a kitchen/dining room, utility room and sun room.

The master bedroom comes complete with ensuite, and there are built-in wardrobes in three of the four bedrooms. The home also has a bathroom and office.

Contact Mark Neylon on 045 433550 or mark@jordancs.ie for more information.

The sun room

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media