Kildare Property Watch: Sunny bungalow in sought-after Newbridge estate

No 25 Moore Avenue, Newbridge
A four-bedroom bungalow in an established Newbridge estate is on the market with Jordan Town and Country.
Number 25 Moore Avenue has an asking price of €420,000.
The detached, 1,507 sq ft home has a south-facing rear garden and cobble-loc driveway plus gated side access. It overlooks a green area and is located towards the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.
Moore Avenue is a small residential development of 29 houses in an excellent, sought after location adjacent to Tesco, only a short stroll from the Main Street.
It is finished to a very high standard throughout with features including quartz worktops, a recently refurbished bathroom and a sunroom extension.
The property's living room
The property benefits from oil-fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows.
Accommodation in the property comprises a porch, entrance hall, sitting room with feature fireplace, a kitchen/dining room, utility room and sun room.
The master bedroom comes complete with ensuite, and there are built-in wardrobes in three of the four bedrooms. The home also has a bathroom and office.
Contact Mark Neylon on 045 433550 or mark@jordancs.ie for more information.
The sun room
