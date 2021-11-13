Kildare Property Watch: Naas Main Street premises to let for €2,500 per month

An office premises in a prime location on Main Street, Naas, is available to let for €2,500 per month.

The property at 12 South Main Street is a two storey premises, fully fitted out in accordance with its previous office use measuring 173.60 sq.m (1,869 sq.ft.).

South Main Street is a high profile location located on the main arterial route in Naas Town Centre and within walking distance of the Town Centre and all amenities.

The property has the benefit of on street car parking and also car parking to the rear of the property on Abbey Street.

Naas is the county town and principal service centre for the wider hinterland. Naas has experienced significant commercial and residential development in the recent past, influenced by its proximity to the M7 motorway and Dublin city. The town, which has a population in excess of 20,000, is the administrative capital of the county accommodating vital services with major local employers including Kildare County Council, Kerry Group, HSE, Green Isle Foods and AIB.

The property comprises a two-storey terraced property in a high profile position on South Main Street. Internally, the property provides an open plan reception and office accommodation, storage/work area, two partitioned offices, comms room, canteen and two toilets on the ground floor with a large open plan office located on the first floor.

The property also benefits from access to the basement via stairs to the front of the unit. The building is fully fitted out in accordance with its previous use. Externally, the property benefits from 1 car parking space accessed via Abbey Street to the rear.

Zoning

The property is zoned ‘Town Centre’ under the Naas Town Development Plan 2013 – 2019.

The property is suitable for a number of different uses subject to planning permission with good interest in the property already having only come on the market in the last week, according to letting agent Jordan Auctioneers.

The property is to let with Jordan’s issuing a guide price of €30,000 per annum. Additional information is available through Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.

See interiors photos below: