03/09/2021

Derelict cottage on large site at Newtown Donore, Co Kildare, for €220,000

Online auction: Mature plot contains cottage which would be ideal for replacement

The derelict cottage for sale in Newtown Donore

A derelict cottage on 6.2 acres at Newtown Donore, Caragh, Naas, will be auctioned in September.

The property has been valued at €220,000.

The holding is in an excellent location close to a range of surrounding towns and villages including Robertstown (2.7km away), Prosperous (4.5km), Caragh (6.6km), Clane (9.5km), Sallins (12.5km) and Naas (13km).

The cottage extends to circa 75 sq m (807 sq ft) on a site area of 6.2 acres (2.51 hectares) with extensive frontage onto the public road of about 200 metres.

The land is in four divisions, all in grass, with superb natural hedgerows and mature trees.

The cottage itself would be ideal for replacement subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The property is for sale by online auction on Wednesday, September 22, at 3pm using the www.livestock-live.com platform.

Jordans are quoting €220,000 and additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.

