Property: Odlums’ Portlaoise home Wellfield sold at auction for €562,500

Jordan Auctioneers completed the sale of Wellfield, Portlaoise, last week via the online www.offr.io platform. The property achieved an exceptional price of €562,500 with several active bidders. The purchaser was a solicitor acting in trust for a client.

The house was originally built in 1905 and has been in the Odlum family’s ownership since 1923.

With a gross internal floor area of approx. 197.4 sq.m (2,125 sq ft) the property stands on a total area of 1.22 hectares (three acres) comprising mature gardens and an enclosed paddock. According to the selling agent, one of its most remarkable features is the fact that the house is essentially in the town centre with all the benefits of a large garden and paddock, comprising the best of both urban and country living.

Outside there is a limestone Coach House which would be ideal for conversion into a studio, granny flat, workshop or office in addition to two stables and a range of other outhouses.

Commenting on the sale, Clive Kavanagh of Jordans said that “there been huge interest in the property from the outset due primarily to its location and the overall potential of the holding.

“This, combined with Covid-19 and the desire for more space, all played a factor in driving the price on the day.”