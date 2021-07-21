PROPERTY WATCH: Six-bedroom house on sale as part of online auction for €130,000

Lot 26 41 An Chuirt, Monard, Co. Tipperary, E34 FC82
A six-bedroom house in Tipperary is on sale for €130,000 as part of BidX1's latest online auction on July 23.
Property Summary
Semi-detached six-bedroom house.
Located 6.3km from Tipperary Town centre.
Spacious and well-proportioned accommodation.
Extending to approximately 150 sq. m (1,614 sq. ft).
Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum.
Location
Monard is a town in County Tipperary situated approximately 6 km from Tipperary town.
The subject property is located in the popular An Chuirt development which can be accessed via N24.
Local amenities include Ballykisteen Golf Club, Tipperary Racecourse together with a range of shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include frequent Bus Eireann services (55 & 347), Limerick Junction and the N24.
Description
Garden to the rear.
Off street parking.
Oil fired central heating.
The property extends to approximately 150 sq. m (1,614 sq. ft).
Tenancy
The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum.
More News
Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who have been announced as Team Ireland flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.