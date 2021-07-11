Property Watch: Fifty-five acres at Fossy Upper, Laois, on the market

For sale

The land at Fossy Upper, Laois

Jordan Auctioneers have just launched on the market 55 acres of agricultural lands at Fossy Upper, Timahoe, Co Laois. The property is in an excellent location approx 1km from the village of Timahoe, 12km from Portlaoise, 9km from Stradbally and 8km from The Swan. Timahoe itself is a very attractive village having the added benefit of being within easy reach of several surrounding towns.

The entire extends to c.55 acres (22.15 hectares) of agricultural land laid out in the one block with extensive frontage on two roads of over 1.5km. The lands are all in grass laid out in four main divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. There are panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the entire would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The property is to be auctioned on Wednesday, August 11, at 3pm at the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy (pre-registration required) and a guide price of €350,000 is being issued. Further information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.

