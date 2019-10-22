Prestigious development of 14 semi-detached and detached homes on market in Kildare Town

Cloghgarrett Abbey is a prestigious residential development situated in the much sought after location of Rathbride Road in Kildare Town only a short walk from the train station and town centre.

The development comprises 14 four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes in a nice cul-de-sac setting overlooking a Green area which is an extension to the original Cloghgarrett Abbey development of 47 units.

These A rated energy efficient homes offer generous living accommodation with 4 house types as follows:- The Derby c.1,605 sq. ft. four bedroom semi-detached Price: €340,000.

The Guineys c.1,400 sq. ft. four bedroom semi-detached Price: €310,000.

The Oaks c.1,580 sq. ft. four bedroom detached for an asking Price of €370,000.

These are exceptionally well finished homes by Garyaron Homes Limited with high quality fitted kitchen and wardrobes, kitchen and bathrooms tiled, cream double glazed windows, cobble loc driveway, high efficiency air to water heat pump heating system and garden sheds.

The main feature of the development is its excellent location within walking distance of all the amenities only c.500m from the train station with regular commuter service to the City, bus route available from the town and M7 Motorway access at Junction 13 which was recently up-graded to a three lane carriageway all the way to the M50.

For the shopping enthusiast, Kildare Village is only 5 minutes away offering designer shopping at discounted prices along with Tesco, Lidl and Aldi in town.

The properties are for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045433550 who only has 7 remaining and the auctioneer can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.