Impressive equestrian property on the Curragh on the market for €449,950

This successful equestrian property on The Curragh will appeal to horse lovers with a guide price of €449,950.

Dowling Property is delighted to present to the market, ‘Rossmore Cottage’, Friarstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare, this successful, equine residential training yard, right in the heart beat of the bloodstock industry on The Curragh.

Rossmore overlooks the world famous Curragh Plains and has direct access to c.5,000 acres and Europe’s premier training Gallops.

The yard is located on c.2 acres and is strategically laid out and includes 37 loose boxes, 2 horse walkers (including 1 water walker), large paddock and hayshed.

This property benefits spacious accommodation inside extending to c.111 sq.mt. which briefly consists of entrance hallway, 3 double bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and open plan sitting room. Outside to front and side is a garden with separate vehicular access. with obvious extending potential (S.T.P.P.) and has its own independent vehicular access.

"Rossmore" stables now offers its new owners the opportunity to add their stamp to this already successful yard, that has previously the Group 1 winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

With its location on The Curragh, extensive facilities and strategic location in the headquarters of the bloodstock industry, this property will ideally suit those with horses or ponies.

Early viewing is highly advised and for more information call Dowling Property on 045 482 189 and more information at www.daft.ie