Works underway to restore Kildare water supply for customers in Leixlip and Celbridge following a burst water main 

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Leixlip, Shinkeen Road, Celbridge and surrounding areas following a burst water main, reports the company.

It said it is working with Kildare County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a burst water main in Leixlip.

Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, it said the burst is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses in those areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway and are expected to continue until 10pm tonight. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and clearly signposted.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

"Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website."