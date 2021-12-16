GoFundMe campaign set up to buy vital equipment for Kildare's Stepping Stones Special School, Maynooth

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the staff and parents of Stepping Stones Special School in Maynooth.

"After years of campaigning and the current temporary buildings rotting away, Stepping Stones special school are finally moving into a permanent building in Maynooth, Co Kildare," said the organisers.

"We're so thrilled for our kids to finally have a safe place to learn, to have the space and an appropriate sensory environment to learn. Even though the Department of Education is providing the basic furnishing for the new school, our children need a lot of specialised equipment, such as OT and sensory equipment, and what the department is providing is just not enough to cover it all. That's why we're fundraising again to get this building just right for our kids. If you could help at all we would be so grateful."

So far over €1,300 has been raised of the €10,000 target.