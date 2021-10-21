Search

Odds on Kildare's Paul Mescal winning an Oscar slashed

Netflix movie debut

Paul Mescal at the Bafta awards / PHOTO: Bafta Awards

Maynooth man Paul Mescal is being backed to be an Oscars hit in the future following the world premiere of The Lost Daughter at the Venice Film Festival.

Mescal picked up his first big win at the BAFTAs earlier this year for his role in Normal People and now fans of the actor are backing him to win an Academy Award in the future following his movie debut.

Mescal is now 7/4 from 5/1 in the betting with BoyleSports to win an Oscar by 2025, as his odds continue to dwindle from a high of 33/1 last year and it’s easy to see why following his success.

The Lost Daughter hits cinemas on December 17 before arriving on Netflix on December 31, with fans of Mescal optimistic that huge success is just around the corner.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Irish star Paul Mescal has been earning rave reviews since his appearance as Connell Waldron in Normal People and now that the Kildare man has made his film debut, his odds have sunk to the lowest they have ever been to pick up an Academy Award. He is now 7/4 from 5/1 to win an Oscar by the end of 2025, with plenty of Irish support gathering behind him.”

