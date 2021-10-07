Kildare pupils asked to Think Before You Flush to protect local environment.

School is back and pupils in schools in Maynooth are being urged to Think Before You Flush!

Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water are asking pupils to help protect their local environment by being mindful of the connection between the toilet and our beaches.

Clean Coasts pointed out only the 3 P’s (Pee, Poo and Paper) should be flushed down the toilet and everything else should go in the bin.

It explained that if the wrong things, like wipes, dental floss and sanitary items get flushed down the toilet they can lead to blockages, wastewater overflows and discharges to our marine environment where they can harm wildlife or wash up on our shores.

As part of the Think Before You Flush campaign, national schools in Maynooth are receiving information and resources about the Think Before You Flush campaign in a bid to reduce the number of wastewater blockages and overflows to our environment.

Donal Heaney, Regional Operations Manager from Irish Water said: “At our wastewater treatment plants we are removing lots of wipes and other items from the screens at the inlet. Our crews are also dealing with thousands of blockages in our sewers, that can cause overflows to the environment. We are delighted to be working with schools in Maynooth to raise awareness of this item and encourage teachers, pupils and their families to Think Before You Flush.”

Elaine from Clean Coasts added: “We know that by educating children on environmentally responsible behaviour, it sets them up to become environmentally responsible adults and possible future change makers. Making small changes in our homes, only flushing the 3 P’s; Pee, Poo and Paper down the toilet and simply putting a bin in your bathroom can have a significant positive impact on our local waterways, beaches and rocky shorelines.”

For more information on the campaign, lot on to www.thinkbeforeyouflush.org and follow @CleanCoasts on social media.