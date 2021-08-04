€660,000 funding for Maynooth University

Maynooth University has been awarded more than €660,000 in funding for three innovative digital humanities projects under an Ireland-UK Fund for International Collaboration.



The three research projects are among the 11 projects announced today by the Irish Research Council and the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), in a partnership which will see Ireland and the UK bring together world-leading expertise in the digital humanities.

Welcoming the €6.5m boost for interdisciplinary research in the sector, Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, said: “I am delighted to see these awards announced today, supported by the Irish Research Council.

“The ongoing partnership between the IRC and AHRC-UKRI will drive a step-change in the level of cooperation between these two islands in the growing field of digital humanities. The UK-Ireland digital humanities partnership is a timely reminder of both the appetite and the potential for UK-Ireland research collaboration, both ‘east-west’ and ‘north-south’. Maintaining and further building an international and a vibrant all-island higher education and research system is a key priority for government.”

Adopting digital methods and computational techniques as part of its research methodology, the projects aim to develop new research techniques, bring innovative approaches to community engagement, and enhance cultural understanding and access to heritage.

The funding awards build on the ‘UK-Ireland Collaboration in the Digital Humanities’ scoping workshop that took place in Dublin on 22 and 23 October 2019 and the UK-Ireland Collaboration in the Digital Humanities Research Networking Call launched in 2020.