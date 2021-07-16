Cllr Joe Neville elected new chair of Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District

Cllr Joe Neville
Fine Gael councillor Joe Neville has been appointed the new cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council's Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District. He takes over from independent councillor Íde Cussen.
The Greens' Cllr Vanessa Liston takes over from Fianna Fáil's Cllr Bernard Caldwell as leas-cathaoirleach.
The new appointments were made at today's annual municipal district meeting.
