Maynooth's Ó Cearúil is new KCC cathaoirleach

Politics

Maynooth's Ó Cearúil is new KCC cathaoirleach

Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Maynooth-based politician Naoise Ó Cearúil is the new cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council.

Cllr O'Cearúil, who was first elected in 2014, is a member of the Fianna Fail party and he was unanimously elected to the job - which is rotated annually - this afternoon at a meeting at Newbridge Town Hall.

Cllr Carmel Kelly

He succeeds Cllr Mark Stafford, whose twelve months term has expired.

The new leas cathaoirleach is Cllr Carmel Kelly, also Fianna Fail, who is based in Sallins.

Cllr Kelly replaces Fine Gael’s Tim Durkan in the role.

There was unanimous support for both councillors and no other councillors were put forward for either role.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie