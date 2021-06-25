Maynooth's Ó Cearúil is new KCC cathaoirleach

Naoise Ó Cearúil
Maynooth-based politician Naoise Ó Cearúil is the new cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council.
Cllr O'Cearúil, who was first elected in 2014, is a member of the Fianna Fail party and he was unanimously elected to the job - which is rotated annually - this afternoon at a meeting at Newbridge Town Hall.
Cllr Carmel Kelly
He succeeds Cllr Mark Stafford, whose twelve months term has expired.
The new leas cathaoirleach is Cllr Carmel Kelly, also Fianna Fail, who is based in Sallins.
Cllr Kelly replaces Fine Gael’s Tim Durkan in the role.
There was unanimous support for both councillors and no other councillors were put forward for either role.
