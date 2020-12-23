WATCH: Kildare children make special video to raise funds for meals on wheels in Celbridge

A Celbridge primary school has put up this fantastic video to raise funds for their local meals on wheels charity.

"Our annual 4th class Evening of Song has been a much anticipated event in our school calendar since 2005. This year, we have had to think outside the box to create something special for our 4th class children, while also raising much needed funds for our chosen charity," said the school.

"We hope you enjoy watching our music video and if you do, we ask that you please give what you can to help us reach our target of €400 for Meals on Wheels (previously Care for the Aged). This charity does wonderful work in our community, delivering meals to the elderly who live alone in Celbridge."

Click here to watch video