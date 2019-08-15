Maynooth University to offer highest ever number of CAO places this year

Maynooth University is expecting to admit 3,225 new first year students this year. This is the largest ever intake for the university and represents an increase of 3% from last year.

According to a statement issued by the Kildare third-level institution, more than 4,200 students chose Maynooth University as their first preference, an increase of 7% from the previous year.

As a result of this strong demand, the entry points have risen for a number of the University’s degree courses such as the BA Psychology (from 473 to 495 points), the BSc in Biological and Biomedical Sciences (from 445 to 462), and the BSc Science with Education (from 434 points to 451).

Commenting on the CAO first round offers, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: “Maynooth University has seen very strong demand for places this year. We believe that our very flexible curriculum, which allows students the freedom to specialise as they progress through their degree, combined with the quality of our staff, makes Maynooth University a very attractive choice for students.”