Kildare rail alert: Dublin to Maynooth trains suspended due to lightning strike

Some Kildare rail commuters are being advised to make alternative plans for this evening's travel.

Services are suspended on the Dublin - Maynooth/M3, serving Leixlip, Maynooth, Kilcock and Enfield, route due to lightning damage to signals.

All services remain suspended. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets for their Maynooth/Dunboyne services.

Rail customers for Dublin, Longford and Sligo are advised to make alternative arrangements.