Cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA worth €130,000 seized in Kildare Garda raid

Gardaí seized a large quantity of illegal drugs during the search of a house in Leixlip yesterday, Saturday, July 13.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs in the Leixlip area of Kildare, a house was searched in the Easton area of Leixlip by the Detective Unit based at Leixlip Garda Station.

Cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €130,000 was recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Drugs were seized during the house search in Leixlip on Saturday