Kildare player to play for Ireland at FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship

A Kildare player has been chosen to represent Ireland at this year’s FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship Division B in Montenegro.

Nelson Fouto-Toumo from Colaiste Chiaráin in Leixlip has been chosen on the panel.

U16 men’s head coach, Pat Price, has today announced his final roster of 12 players who will go on to represent Ireland at this year’s FIBA U16 Men’s European Championship Division B in Montenegro.

Coach Price stated: “We’re looking forward to this final phase of development before the European Championships. There’s an opportunity for continued improvement and that’s what this age group is all about. Making selections for a representative side are very difficult and is certainly the most challenging and least enjoyable phase of the program. We know all of the boys who have been in the program will continue to develop and hopefully have the opportunity to represent Ireland in the future.”

The team will tip off the European Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro, from August 8 – 17. You can view the official event website here.