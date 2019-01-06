Water out in Celbridge due to burst pipe

Water is currently out to some homes and businesses in Celbridge.

According to a statement this evening from Irish Water, they and Kildare County Council are working to restore the water supply to homes and businesses in parts of Celbridge following a burst water main. The pipe burst occurred in Castletown. The areas impacted are Clane Road and Abbey Road estates and surrounding areas.

Crews have identified the location of the burst. It is expected that the repair will be completed tomorrow morning following which water will begin to be restored. Full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

Said the company: "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused".