Leinster and Ireland rugby star Devin Toner donates kit to Kildare St Vincent de Paul shop

Fancy getting your mitts on some genuine Ireland and Leinster training kit, while giving money to a good cause?

Although, it would help if you're in the 6' 11" height range and can pull off a size 2XL with style.

Irish team second row Devin Toner dropped into the St Vincent de Paul charity shop on Main Street, Maynooth, this morning with bags of clothing which are sure to be much in demand among rugby fans in north Kildare.

The gear is a mix of country and province training wear, with some emblazoned with the player's name. St Vincent de Paul expressed their thanks to the player on social media, tweeting "This is brilliant we really appreciate. Without the support of people like yourself we would not be able to provide the services we run!"

The items will go on sale this Saturday.

Anyone looking for some Leinster & Ireland gear and want to do a good deed I’ve just dropped this lot into St Vincent De Paul in Maynooth, on the Main Street. Mostly 2XL @NKRFC @SVP_Ireland #stvincentdepaul pic.twitter.com/jF1XlsLzYr — Devin Toner (@DevinToner4) July 18, 2018

Even South Dublin's finest rugby supporter Ross O'Carroll Kelly chipped in to get his hands on some kit, tweeting...

I'm on my way, Big Man. Where's Maynooth? — Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) July 18, 2018

Pictures of the training gear below, via Devin Toner/Twitter