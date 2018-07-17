Second pipe burst causes massive water outage for Celbridge householders

A second water outage has hit Celbridge today.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are working to repair a second burst on a watermain in in the town. Due to a burst water main, there is disruption to water supply impacting customers in Oldtown Mill Estate.

A burst occurred on a watermain serving Celbridge in Kildare on Sunday last, July 15. According to a statement from Irish Water this lunchtime, the burst was isolated and water was back fed from an alternative 6’’ pipe providing a temporary water supply at a lower pressure than normal. The repair which involved the replacement of 10m of pipe was completed at 8pm yesterday evening and water supply began to return to normal.

However, a second burst occurred on a separate length of pipe a short time later, resulting in a water outage in the Oldtown Mill estate impacting approximately 1,300 people.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are currently working to repair the burst as quickly as possible and expect that water supply will be restored by 8pm tonight.

"We understand the inconvenience this disruption is causing customers and thanks them for their patience while we work to repair the burst," said the company.