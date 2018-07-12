Leixlip Youth Project attend Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards 2018

Over 350 young people from 45 youth and community groups around Ireland including Leixlip recently came together to showcase their anti-tobacco films and projects which they created to contribute towards establishing Ireland’s first smoke-free generation.

This is the eighth year of the X-HALE programme, a youth smoking prevention initiative of the Irish Cancer Society. The programme aims to de-normalise smoking and encourage young people to drive the movement towards a tobacco free generation.

Pictured above at the recent Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards 2018 in the Helix, were, from left to right, Erica Dolan, Jake Doonan, Abbie Larkin, Sophie Kelly Buggy, Margaret Lynch, Shauna Moore, Deirdre Gleeson, Zoe Mooney, Jonathan Kiuvu, Amy Brophy, Daana Murray, Tope Ibraham, Kelly O'Neill, Conor Moore and Shakira Lynch from Leixlip Youth Project.

To watch the X-HALE entries visit www.cancer.ie/xhale2018.