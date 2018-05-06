Illegal drugs worth €500,000 discovered at Kildare pill-making factory

Three men were arrested and an illegal pill-making operation discovered, along with drugs worth €500,000 at a house in Kildare earlier today.

The three, resident in Ireland but formerly from Eastern Europe, were arrested at a residence in Celbridge following an operation conducted by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine, along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 has been seized.

Gardaí stated that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

The arrested males, who are in their mid-30s and early 40s, are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll who has charge of Special Crime Operations stated that "This operation provides further evidence of the extent of links between Irish based organised crime groups and the international drug trade. The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau has today dealt another blow to those involved in organised crime. Our effort in tackling organised crime is unrelenting and will continue as long as is necessary”.