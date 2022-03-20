Kildare Property Watch: Naas site with planning permission on sale for €1.5m million

The site for sale in Naas, outlined in white
A ready-to-go development site near the centre of Naas, with full planning permission for 20 residential units, is on the market with a guide price of €1.5 million.
The 0.362ha holding is an infill site on the Limerick Road, located between the Gael-Choláiste Chill Dara and St Ita’s Place housing development.
Full planning permission has been granted by Kildare County Council to build 20 residential units — a mixture of houses and apartments — on the site.
The land is close to south main street, and the planning provides for a modern scheme of one-, two- and three-bedroom town houses and apartments.
The land will be offered for sale by public auction on April 12 at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, at 3pm.
Further details are available via the sole agents, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth on 01 628 6128.
