Kildare Property Watch: Derelict cottage in Ballyshannon offers bags of room to improve

The derelict cottage at Ballyshannon, Co Kildare
A derelict cottage in Ballyshannon which sits on a 5.35 acre site is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers, valued at €295,000.
The property is in an excellent location, within striking distance of several Kildare towns. It has frontage onto the R418, located 7km from Kilcullen and 16km from Athy. Newbridge is 14km away, Naas 25km and Kildare town 13km. The site is 10 minutes’ drive from M9 motorway access.
According to Jordans, the house itself is totally derelict, but would be an ideal location for a replacement home, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission. A previous grant was obtained on the lands in 2004 for a residence (file ref: 03/751). The site has 285m of road frontage, and is in one division, all in grass, with natural hedgerows and mature trees.
The property is for sale on April 14 at 3pm on the www.livestock-live.com platform.
Jordans are quoting €295,000 and additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.
Daragh Ryan of Kildare in action against Jemar Hall of Armagh during the AFL Division 1 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo:Piaras Ó Mídhea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.