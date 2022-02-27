€16,000 student bursary announced by Kildare's Croí Laighean CU

Sponsored Content

Croí Laighean Credit Union are delighted to announce the launch of this years Pat Jones Student Bursary Award.

The prestigious award provides two winners with €6,000 each towards the cost of third level education. To date, Croí Laighean Credit Union have contributed over €94,500 in bursaries and prizes to students within our common bond.

Speaking at the launch, Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “Croí Laighean Credit Union is proud to recognise the talent and hard work of secondary school students. One of the ways we do this is by awarding two students with the Pat Jones Student Bursary Award each year. The winners in previous years have been outstanding students who have represented Croí Laighean Credit Union exceptionally at third level.”

The bursary is open to sixth year students attending the following secondary schools;

Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane; Oaklands Community College, Edenderry; St Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry; Colásite Chiaráin, Leixlip; Confey College, Leixlip; St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous.

Students wishing to apply should visit social.clcu.ie/bursary2022, complete the application form and submit it to their school by Friday, March 11. The six schools then go through an internal process where they choose three finalists to put forward for the bursary award.

In April, three finalists from each of the six schools will be asked to pre-record a video interview which will be assessed by the Pat Jones Student Bursary panel. Full details about the application process are available by visiting social.clcu.ie/ bursary2022.

Martin Fitzgerald, community development officer for Croí Laighean Credit Union commented, “We are delighted to launch our annual Pat Jones Student Bursary award. Since its launch, the bursary has had a huge impact on recipients.”

How to enter

Sixth year students can apply for the Bursary by visiting social.clcu.ie/bursary2022. The closing date for applications is Friday March 11 next, and all applications must be sent to the student’s secondary school.