Water outage confirmed on road in Naas, County Kildare

Kildare County Council has confirmed a water outage on a road in Naas, County Kildare.
Repairs to a burst watermain will be repaired today on Rathasker Road, Naas.
KCC has said that supply will be affected from until 4pm.
