18 Feb 2022

Kildare resident was allegedly involved in a 'free-for-all', gardaí tell Naas District Court

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

18 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

A Kildare resident was allegedly involved in a "general free-for-all," Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Naas District Court on Thursday, February 17.

The comments were made in the case of Konrad Nowiniski, with an address listed at 1768 Pairc Mhuire in Newbridge.

Gardaí claimed that the 30-year-old defendant allegedly got involved in a public order incident consisting of a number of parties on Robert Street, Newbridge on December 2, 2018.

Sgt Jacob also said that the Mr Nowiniski allegedly brandished a “telescopic iron bar” during the fight, but stressed that the defendant did not actually use it.

He added that after being searched by gardaí, the accused was found to have had cannabis and amphetamines in his possession, worth a total of €2,000.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions would say that just one person would not have this amount (for personal use)," he added.

Judge Desmond Zaidan accepted jurisidiction, and set a hearing date for May 5.

