Mobile home caused ‘untold carnage’ on roads in Newbridge, Naas District Court told

Naas Courthouse
A mobile home that was allegedly placed onto a road to obstruct traffic caused "untold carnage", Gardaí told Naas District Court on Thursday, February 10.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob made the comments in the case of Miley Maloney, with an address listed at Avondale, Morristown, in Newbridge.
The 19-year-old defendant was accused of placing the mobile home on the Morristown Road at Morristown Biller, Newbridge, on February 13 last year.
Sgt Jacob explained that the obstruction caused by Mr Maloney resulted in Newbridge gardaí having to divert traffic in various areas throughout the town.
He added that the obstruction was apparently done "as a form of protest."
However, Sgt Jacob did not elaborate on what exactly the defendant was protesting.
Naas courthouse also heard that Mr Maloney has no previous convictions.
After being presented with the facts of the case, Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €500 fine on the defendant.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.