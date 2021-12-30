BREAKING: Pub in Newbridge, Kildare to temporarily close following positive Covid-19 case

Pic: McGowan's Pub in Newbridge
A pub located on the Main Street of Newbridge will temporarily close following a positive Covid-19 case.
Management at McGowan's pub, formerly known as Swift's, confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "It finally happened, and with the numbers lately that's no surprise."
"After a positive antigen test, one of our staff has had a positive result on a PCR test."
It continued: "We know it's just one, but in the interest of the safety of our staff, and indeed customers, we have decide to close for the next while... we'll reassess after this period.
"We've been in contact with the HSE and are awaiting full guidance on the next steps we need to take."
The statement concluded: "Looking forward to seeing you all when we reopen hopefully it won't be too long."
