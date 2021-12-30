'Not acceptable': Former Labour leader demands action over presence of 43 derelict buildings in the Curragh Camp

The former leader of the Labour Party is seeking government action over the presence of 43 derelict buildings in the Curragh Camp.

It follows after Minister for Defence Simon Coveney promised that his Department would will spend €16.5 million.

He further claimed that the govt has spent 17.5 million in recent years in order to try and resolve the issue.

According to a recent report from The Irish Sun, Brendan Howlin TD said: "Our Defence Minister previously described the Curragh Camp as the flagship of our military establishment, and while many people will agree with him on that, there are issues."

"The public image when visiting the camp is important and the fact that there are 43 derelict buildings is not acceptable and should be prioritised," he added.

Mr Howlin also said that adequate housing and showering facilities should be provided for enlisted members of the Permanent Defence Forces.

The issue of derelict buildings is not unique to the Curragh Camp: last month, a motion regarding derelict and vacant houses was voted down at the Kildare Draft Budget 2022 meeting.

In related Curragh news, Kildare County Council have been urged to enforcement action over the vandalised former Curragh Post Office.