Work starts on €36m residential project in Kill, Co Kildare

Work has started on the first phase of a 167-home development in Kill.

The project is being developed by McCourt Investments Ltd based in Clonee, Co Meath.

Preparation work is taking place this month for the construction of dwellings on the site at Hillfort.

The Strategic Housing Development was approved by An Bord Pleanala.

Also planned are new link roads to Kill Hill Lane and The Avenue, Earl’s Court.

The designs also feature pedestrian and cycle.

The planning application also has provision for a new heritage trail to acknowledge the historical significance of the area.

The plans were discussed at a Municipal District meeting last year in which councillors expressed concerns.

Local representatives said the density of housing was high and required a creche and play facilities.

The construction value of the project is esttimated at €36m.

The site spans more than six hectares at Kill Hill and Earl’s Court.