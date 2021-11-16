Kildare'sTRI Equestrian backs Injured Jockeys Fund

Well-known store TRI Equestrian, which is located beside the Curragh Racecourse, has backed the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund once more this festive season. The retailer has set aside a section for IIJF Christmas cards and calendars, and other merchandise, within the store, with all proceeds from their sale going to the fund.

Ruby Walsh, chairman of the IIJF, said: “We are delighted that TRI Equestrian continues to be a great supporter of the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund and have recently set up a dedicated section for our merchandise at their Curragh store. The sale of Christmas cards, calendars and other products such as hats and mugs in the TRI stores and online brings an added focus to the cause and generates much needed funds to support injured jockeys and their families.”

TRI, which also as a store in Lurgan as well as its Kildare outlet added: “We are proud to support the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund and to play our part in this very worthy cause. We are the exclusive retail partners, ensuring that the cards, hats and mugs are prominently displayed in the store and advertised on our social media platforms to help create customer interest and purchase.

Irish Injured Jockeys was set up in 2014 to increase awareness and raise vital funds to support injured jockeys. Funds raised through Irish Injured Jockeys go to the injured riders who are in most need of support. With the nature of horse racing posing such high risks to jockeys on a daily basis, public fundraising vehicles help raise awareness which in turn helps raise much needed funds on a regular and consistent basis.

Irish Injured Jockeys’ vision is to provide long term care and guidance, not only when jockeys have suffered injury through race-riding, but when they will need help in their secondary careers and in their lives after they have finished riding. Irish Injured Jockeys works with individual cases and also supports The Jockeys Emergency Fund, The Drogheda Memorial Fund and The Irish Jockeys Trust. It is headquartered in Kildare town. Family-owned TRI Equestrian has been in business since 1984.