Search

04/11/2021

Separate bedrooms needed for kids in council tenancies, Kildare Co Co meeting told

Separate bedrooms needed for kids in council tenancies, Kildare Co Co meeting told

Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

An individual or couple with children of opposite sex, either of whom is over six years of age, should be deemed to have a need for a three bedroom house.

A call for that change to be made to housing allocation practice was made at a recent Kildare County Council meeting.

The issue was highlighted by Cllr Mark Leigh.

At the moment, Cllr Leigh said that when one of the children reaches 12 years of age there is an entitlement to a three bedroom home — but he has come across cases where it only actually happened when a child got to 15 years.

The present system represents an added cost to the council and he said that the house should be made available earlier.

KCC official Annette Aspell agreed there is a considerable cost to the council when a move is needed from a two bedroom to three bedroom home.

Ms Aspell said the council currently assesses the bedroom requirement of a family based on the age of the children who form part of the accommodation application.

Based on legislation dating back to 1966 it is deemed that children of opposite sex under the age of 10 may share a bedroom.

In order to ensure the creation of sustainable tenancies the council considers the age of children when making an allocation of a social property.

But Ms Aspell said that the council is agreeable to “exploring this matter further.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media