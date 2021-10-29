Search

Kildare Senator welcomes news of 3,000 additional work permits being delivered

Pic: Senator Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook, Seanad Eireann

File Pic: Senator Fiona O' Loughlin

A Senator from Kildare has welcomed the announcement from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that that 3,000 additional work permits have recently been delivered in the agri-food sector.

Speaking on the news on her official Facebook page, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said: "I recently questioned the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English on the government’s plans to solve the skills gap being experienced, especially in the hospitality and food production industries, and I called for additional permits to be granted to fill the clear skill gaps in the industry, so I am delighted that my calls have been acted upon."

"Minister McConalogue is delivering 3,000 additional and crucial work permits for our sector. 1,500 permits for meat processing workers 1,000 permits for horticulture workers 500 meat deboners 100 permits for on-farm staff, and this will be crucial for many local agri-businesses in South Kildare."

She added that while the announcement is a very welcome one, and will have a positive impact on many food production businesses, she emphasised that she still calls for similar action in the hospitality industry, a call the Newbridge politician made earlier this month.

"Many local hospitality businesses will continue to struggle to find appropriate staff if Minister English and the Tánaiste refuse to follow Minister McConalogue's lead, and approve additional permits," she explained.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin also made headlines this week after she called for the extension of the half price transport programme for 19-23 year old students.

