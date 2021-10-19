Man arrested over alleged public order incident in Newbridge

File Pic
A man was arrested over a recent alleged public order incident that occurred in Newbridge, the Garda Press Office has confirmed.
It is understood that the alleged incident took place at George’s Street in the town at approximately 3:15pm yesterday afternoon.
One male, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to this incident and has now been charged.
He is due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court today at 10:30am.
It follows the news of a separate alleged assault of a woman at the Green Road in Newbridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.