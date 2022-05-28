Search

18 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Naas butchers shop on the market for €500,000

Nolan's to close its doors

The Nolan's premises in Naas

Reporter

28 May 2022 2:50 PM

The time has come for Nolan’s Butchers Naas to close its doors for the last time after 43 years.

The butcher’s shop was started by current owner Derek’s late father Leo in 1979, but the business has been in the Nolan family since 1890.

Even though retirement was not far away, Derek felt it better to do so now rather than wait a couple more years, while acknowledging that retail is currently going through a very difficult time.

He looks forward to enjoying his time pursuing other interests and spending more time with his family. He thanked his staff, past and present, for their support, hard work and loyalty over the years, through all the ups and downs. He also thanked his loyal customers and the people of Naas for their support over the years. The shop is closing on June 11.

Now the property at 1 Poplar Square in the heart of Naas is on the market.

Accommodation includes tiled back and front shops, a kitchenette, a workspace, WC, an upstairs office, two store rooms, and a cold room.

The outside yard, measuring 5.4m x 5.1m, has outside access to John’s Lane and contains a shed.

The property is being brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly with an asking price of €500,000.

For more details call 045 866466 or email info@sfoir.ie.

