Mick Mulcahy to run 24-hour marathon through Naas this Saturday for Relay for Life

Mick Mulcahy with Team Songbirdies Team Captain Niamh Curley
Well-known Kildare fitness coach Mick Mulcahy will start a full 24-hour run through Naas this Saturday as part of a Relay for Life Kildare fundraising effort.
Mick, running for Team Songbirdies, will run laps of Naas town continuously for 24 hours from 12 noon on Saturday, August 21, to midday on Sunday, August 22.
The team, captained by Niamh Curley, will be based in Poplar Square, where they will be collecting cash and online donations in aid of Relay for Life Kildare.
"It's going to be a fantastic 24 hours in which the team will focus on celebrating those who have survived cancer, remembering those we have lost to cancer and fighting back for a cure!" said the team.
"When someone we love is going through cancer, they don't get to take a break - so for the full 24 hours Mick will keep running and the team will be actively supporting in Poplar Square. Every penny raised goes directly to the cause. Team Songbirdies would love you to come and say hello during the 24 hours. All support would be really appreciated."
This is the second year in a row, due to Covid-19 restrictions, that Relay for Life activities have been held virtually. Several teams are raising money for the annual cancer fundraiser this weekend - for more information on all team fundraisers happening throughout Relay for Life Kildare this weekend, please go to Relay for Life Kildare on Facebook or Instagram!
Best of luck to all taking part in Kildare's Virtual Relay for Life!
Team Songbirdies
Thank you so much again for your constant support!
Kind regards
Lisa Nagle
Relay for Life Kildare Committee
086 391 4152
