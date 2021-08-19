19/08/2021

Woman arrested after Kildare raid in crime gang money laundering probe

A woman has been arrested after searches in Kildare and West Dublin as part of a garda probe into money laundering by a West African Organised Crime Group.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrest and also seized a number of electronic and financial items following a number of searches today, Thursday, August 19, as part of Operation Triassic.

Detectives from GNECB, with assistance from the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) and the Armed Support Unit (ASU), searched two premises in West Dublin and County Kildare this morning.

A significant number of items of electronic and financial evidence were seized during the course of this search and these items are currently being analysed.

A 44-year old female was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

