30th Mini Marathon run for Kildare's Teresa Byrne, 77, who is living with cancer

Leixlip woman Teresa Byrne, 77, will run her 30th VHI Women's Mini Marathon this year.

The popular annual fundraising event is going virtual for the second year running, due to Covid-19. The event, now in its 39th year, will take place virtually on Sunday, September 19, with the help of the brand-new official event app that has been developed to support those looking to walk, jog and run the 10km route anywhere in the country.

Teresa, who is living with incurable cancer, will do her landmark run in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation - and says she is as excited now as she was the first time she did it.

The mum and grandmother says she has always enjoyed walking and getting out into the fresh air.

As she explains: “I have always loved people and done my best to help those struggling, and in 2008 when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I was one of those people that availed of the help of others.

“After my first breast cancer diagnosis, I found the Marie Keating Foundation and since then, I have been involved with their amazing work in whatever way I can be. I always thought that their Mobile Units were a fantastic idea as they gave people outside of the city the information they needed to look after themselves and the encouragement they need to get to see their doctor.”

She continues: “In 2015, I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, and the cancer has now spread to my lungs. As a stage four cancer patient, my diagnosis is now incurable. But I haven’t let it stop me.

"Even though I’m a bit slower now, I still take part in the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon every year. When asked what inspires me to keep taking part and keep walking, I always say it’s the people I meet along the way. I always walk the marathon, I don’t run, so every year I get chatting to someone walking beside me and we help each other through it. It’s the sense of community and camaraderie that makes the event so special, and that’s why this year, I’m delighted to be able to represent the Marie Keating Foundation, an organisation that is centred around family and support for people like me, on a cancer journey.”

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Every participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon t-shirt, and the 2021 commemorative medal. Participants can also download and personalise their race number to wear while they are completing the 10km.

The event will be open on the app between Friday 17th and Sunday 19th September, and participants will be able to choose to do the 10km distance in one go or divide the distance into two 5km races.

Entrants can set up a dedicated fundraising page with Givengain, the event’s fundraising partner at www.givengain.com.