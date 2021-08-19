19/08/2021

Another coffee shop to open in Naas

 

What’s that coming over the hill, is it a monster ?

Why, it’s another coffee shop for Naas.

Just when you thought that the town had reached maximum density in terms of the number of enterprises that can be reasonably accommodated, another has popped up in like in a life size game of whac-a-mole.

Starbucks is the latest addition to Naas’ suite of coffee shops.

A brand new premises has been constructed in what might otherwise be part of the car park of the Naas Retail Park at Jigginstown, also home to B&Q.

You can’t miss it; once you round the corner there she is spanking new and almost shimmering in the later summer sun.

It’ll be opening soon.

The “thank  you”, “welcome”  and “drive thru” signs are up, the chairs, tables and fire extingishers are on site.

The latest chapter in our love affair with all things coffee is about to be written.

