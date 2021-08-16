16/08/2021

Tributes flood in for Carlow woman who died in freak accident in Donegal

Touching messages have been shared across social media this weekend

Amanda Kinsella

The late Amanda Kinsella

Reporter:

Reporter

Tributes have been paid for Carlow woman Amanda Kinsella after she was tragically killed in Donegal in what is being described as a "freak accident" over the weekend.

The road incident at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, near Donegal Town on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was home in Ireland to attend the wedding of a friend in the area. Amanda, from Carlow, was based in the Middle East.

She was well-known in GAA circles and played football for Irish clubs in Bahrain.

A number of touching messages have been shared across social media. Many of the emotional posts have remembered Amanda as a wonderful ladies football player.

Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football said: "Our Bennekerry Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella. Our hearts are broken.

"We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was.

"We offer our deepest sympathy’s to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. A super star 100 times over, we will never ever forget her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Carlow's Palatine GAA said: "An immense loss to our club and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kinsella family on the passing of Amanda. She was a superstar and our hearts are broken."

The Middle East and the Arabian Celts club in Bahrain said: "Arabian Celts, past and present and members of the Middle Eastern GAA, it is with a heavy heart that we share this sad news with you all.

"Our Arabian Celt and most loved friend, Amanda Kinsella, has passed away after a tragic road accident yesterday evening."

An Garda Siochana have launched an investigation into the circumstances around her sudden death.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Donegal Town on Friday afternoon are asked to come forward, especially those who may have dashcam footage of the scene.

People with any information are asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190.

Alternatively, they can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or visit their local Garda station.

